FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:XEC opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.