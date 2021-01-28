Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research to Hold

SEB Equity Research cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

