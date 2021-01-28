Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $115,000 in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 111,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period.

NYSE KYN opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

