Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,000 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.