Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Shares of VMW opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

