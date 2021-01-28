Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,084 shares of company stock worth $28,811,577 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

