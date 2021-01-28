Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 95,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $214.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.