Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -170.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $718,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 256,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,328.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,213. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

