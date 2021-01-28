Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 204.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

STNE stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

