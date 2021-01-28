Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 589 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

