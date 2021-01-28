Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $236.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

