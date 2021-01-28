Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

SFNC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Simmons First National by 38.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 184.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

