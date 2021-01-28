Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE CNR opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 215,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

