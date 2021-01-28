Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,769.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,634.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

