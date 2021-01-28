Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FEMSA reported dismal third-quarter 2020 results, with top and bottom line declining year over year. Results were marred by coronavirus-led impacts on operations across most segments. In fact, FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division was most impacted by the pandemic-led challenges. In the reported quarter, the Fuel Division’s performance was hurt by reduced mobility due to the pandemic and decline in average fuel price per liter. However, shares of FEMSA outpaced the industry in the past three months. A strong gross margin picture is an upside for the company. During the third quarter, consolidated gross margin gained from positive sales mix, efficient collaboration with key supplier partners and better margins in Ecuador. Additionally, the company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

