Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.83. Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 82,004 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.13 million for the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

