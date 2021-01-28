DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.20

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 4954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $744.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

