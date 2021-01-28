Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.00

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $237.00 and last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

