Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.67. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 33,843 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.