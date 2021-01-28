Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,002,000 after acquiring an additional 96,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.30.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

