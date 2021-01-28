Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.57

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.57 and last traded at $83.12, with a volume of 6274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

