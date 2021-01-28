IFP Advisors Inc Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $295.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

