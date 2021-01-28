Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,211,000 after buying an additional 193,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 122,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 931,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,481,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,016,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 115,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

