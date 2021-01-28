Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,615 shares of company stock worth $59,578,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Shares of TDOC opened at $273.94 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.51 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

