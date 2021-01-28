Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $295.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

