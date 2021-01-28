IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.79 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $200.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $210.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.24.

