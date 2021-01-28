Raymond James Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $32.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,683,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

