Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

AUPH opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

