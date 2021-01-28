F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

