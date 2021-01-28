Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.85.

SBUX stock opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

