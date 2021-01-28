Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.21.
AMD stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
