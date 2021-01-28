Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

