PFG Advisors Purchases 363 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,574,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 221,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,587,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

