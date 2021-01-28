PFG Advisors Invests $290,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56.

