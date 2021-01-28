PFG Advisors Has $456,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

