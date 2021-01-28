PFG Advisors Has $326,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,132,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $226.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.97. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $246.79.

