Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

