PFG Advisors Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $159.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.