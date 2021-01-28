Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

