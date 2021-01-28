Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44.

