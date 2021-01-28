Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,645 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 183.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

AMT stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

