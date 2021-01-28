EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE:EOG opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.