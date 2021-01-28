PFG Advisors Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

PSI stock opened at $109.94 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

