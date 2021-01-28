PFG Advisors Invests $366,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 397,611 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,738,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $3,272,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.