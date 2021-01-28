VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 64.3% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.58 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.64.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

