Analysts Expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.36. VeriSign reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VeriSign.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total transaction of $1,201,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,704,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $194.58 on Monday. VeriSign has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.64.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

