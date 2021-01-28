Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 197,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE PM opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

