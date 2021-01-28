CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSLLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

CSLLY opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. CSL has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

