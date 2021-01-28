Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 118,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

