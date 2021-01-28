Wedbush Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $134.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.47.

PII opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

