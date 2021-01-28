Morgan Stanley Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $47.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.